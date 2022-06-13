The 2021-2022 sports season for Bennington County’s five high schools concluded this weekend with both the Burr and Burton boys and girls lacrosse teams reaching the state championship game. When you take a deeper dive, that success was a microcosm for the entirety of all high school athletic programs: Arlington, BBA, Long Trail, Mount Anthony and Stratton Mountain, that inhabit the 678 square miles of the county.
Five local programs showed they were the best of the best, claiming state championships in their respective sports. Along with the exhilaration of victory came the sorrows of defeat; Firsts for Bennington County schools were celebrated; Goodbyes were said from influential figures in the local sports scene. The first day of fall practices to the final whistle in Saturday’s Division I boys lacrosse championship spanned 299 days — ones that were filled with memories.
It all started with the whistles of coaches Chad Gordon of MAU and Tom McCoy of BBA on Aug. 16, the first day of football practices across the state and the official start to the 2021-2022 sports calendar.
Gordon compared himself to a kid on Christmas Eve the night before practices got underway.
“Every year I tell myself ‘just go to sleep,” Gordon said during the first day of practice. “I fall asleep, and then by 3:50 [a.m.] I’m rolling over and [asking myself] ‘did I do this, did I do that?”
That eagerness was met with newfound success for the Patriots, who reached their first football title game since 1994 and finished their season 8-3.
They weren’t the only Patriots fall program reaching new heights.
MAU volleyball qualified for the playoffs for the first time as a program in 2021 after a 4-7 regular season.
The Long Trail boys basketball program also saw a first in the winter of 2022, making it to Barre Auditorium as part of the final-four in Division IV basketball.
Coach Mike Olson led the Mountain Lions to a 21-2 overall record, who eventually fell to White River Valley 47-45 in a heartbreaker in the D-IV semifinals.
Another Northshire basketball team -BBA unified — enjoyed its most successful season ever, reaching the state championship where it played on the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym court. While the Bulldogs lost the May 25 matchup to Bellcate 39-28, it still was a special season for a program that was created just four years ago.
It highlights a number of magical runs that fell just short of the trophy for Bennington County squads.
Arlington girls soccer got hot late in the fall, and turned that momentum into upset wins over No. 3 West Rutland and No. 2 Rivendell on its way to the D-IV title game, where the Eagles fell to No. 1 Proctor at Applejack Stadium on Nov. 6.
Both the boys and girls BBA lax teams also fell just short of their goals, losing closely contested title games this past weekend.
While not every team was able to finish the job, five proved successful. The BBA girls golf team were the first to hoist the trophy at the end of the season, pulling off a repeat as D-I royalty on Oct. 7.
The Bulldogs duo of Kaylie Porter (88) and Grace McDonald (97) combined for an overall score of 187, a comfortable 19 strokes ahead of runner up Champlain Valley’s 206.
The Bulldog boys golf team made it a clean sweep a week later, as they defended their home course at Manchester County Club by winning the title themselves with a combined score of 41 over-par, one better than runner-up CVU’s plus-42.
The Bulldogs benefited from two sub-80 scores from Caedan Herrington (79) and Nick O’Donnell (79), leading the way for the Division I champions. Dylon Poddick’s 85 and Dillon Callen’s 86 rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
O’Donnell added a title of his own in the spring, winning the individual boys tennis tournament, becoming the first Bulldog to do so in over 20 years.
The winter saw the final three local championships. Appropriately, it was the best dynasty in the history of high school sports that got the winning started.
MAU wrestling survived a scare from Spaulding to hold on for its 33rd consecutive state title, a national-record regardless of sport.
It was Hayden Gaudette who put the finishing touches on the title, pinning his opponent in the final second to secure not only his state title but MAU’s, too.
Less than 24 hours later, the Patriots boys Nordic team clinched their 11th state championship at Rikert Nordic Center on Feb. 28.
Then, on March 8, the BBA boys snowboarding team defended its state title with another win.
The winning didn’t end there. Eight athletes claimed individual titles this year.
Kyle Hurley joined Gaudette as individual winners on the wrestling mat. Five athletes: MAU’s Isaiah Brunache and Brooks Robson, BBA’s Tristan Prescott and Eric Mulroy and Arlington’s Denita Moore, became individual champions during the spring track and field championships.
BBA’s O’Donnell rounded out individual winners with his state title on the tennis court.
While the wins were plentiful, there were also some difficult goodbyes. This year was the last for a pair of influential sports figures in Bennington County.
Olson, who took the Long Trail job ahead of the 2019 season, announced last week he has decided to step away from the program after its most successful season ever.
Mount Anthony Athletic Director Ashley Hoyt announced in May that she has taken an AD job at Century High School Knights in Sykesville, Maryland. Hoyt began at MAU in 2018.
“She cares, she’s dedicated, she’s loyal and she goes the extra mile for not just (the coaches) but the athletes and she’ll be well missed,” said MAU track coach Paul Redding. “ I’m very thankful that I had an opportunity to get to know her.”