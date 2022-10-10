When Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge took the Rangers’ Jesus Tinoco deep to left field on Oct. 4, he stood alone as the holder of the single-season record for home runs in American League history with 62, breaking Roger Maris’ coincidentally 61-year-old mark.
Judge hit his 60th home run, tying the immortal Babe Ruth, all the way back on September 20th. As they waited for Judge to finally reach the hallowed record, baseball fans were subjected to over two weeks of media talking heads discussing what Judge’s 2022 season means when put in historical context.
But what do the fans in Southern Vermont think? Vermont and Western Massachusetts are geographically situated in a way that makes them a natural “battleground” for Red Sox and Yankees fans. Add that mix of allegiances to the debate over performance-enhancing drugs’ impact on the record books, and there were bound to be some interesting opinions.
“I think it’s great. It’s great for the game. He cranked out 62 home runs in a season, what else is there to say?” said Scott Ruest, lifelong Red Sox fan and bartender at Mulligan’s Restaurant & Pub in Manchester. “I’m definitely skeptical that it was clean, though.”
Ruest brings up an interesting facet of the debate. Part of the significance of Judge’s 62 home runs is that, for many fans, that is the record. There have been six seasons of greater than 62 home runs in Major League history: Three by Sammy Sosa, two by Mark McGwire, and Barry Bonds’ current record of 73 in 2001.
Those three players, however, are three of the most recognizable and infamous mugshots of baseball’s “Steroid Era.” Judge’s image, on the other hand, remains untarnished by any positive tests for PEDs, and thus, is the holder of the “clean” record in the eyes of many.
“I think it’s yet to be seen,” said James Kinney of Judge’s presumed innocence. The Red Sox fan from Woodford was clear that he thinks Judge and the rest of the steroid-era greats should be Hall of Famers, regardless of their implication in PED use.
Nick Fox, a Toronto Blue Jays fan from Danville was across the bar from Kinney at Madison’s Pub & Restaurant in Bennington, and chimed in.
“I’m all for steroids. I want the best show possible. I don’t care if he took them or if any of them do. That’s their choice,” he said.
“If it was 1961, [Judge] probably would have hit 95 home runs,” he added.
Fox addresses another aspect that makes Judge’s place in history difficult to pin down. Do we evaluate players’ greatness across almost 150 years of professional baseball, or divvy up baseball into separate eras when the game was obviously much different.
Is it fair to compare today’s players and their statistics to the age of Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner? Perhaps even the steroid era shouldn’t be compared to today, as players are reportedly subject to much stricter drug testing, and are the only generation that sees starting pitchers routinely hit 100 miles per hour on the radar gun.
Joe Welch, another Red Sox fan from Hingham, Massachusetts seems to subscribe to that theory.
“To me, Judge is the deal and will be a Hall of Famer someday,” he said, adding on Bonds, McGwire and Sosa, “I think all of those guys are Hall of Famers, too, but it should be with an asterisk.”
“It’s definitely a thing that Judge is a home run king now,” said one bartender at Manchester’s Union Underground, Jake Trudell, a Yankees fan out of Palmer, Massachusetts. “Bonds wouldn’t have hit that [without steroids].”
Trudell’s co-worker behind the bar, Jared Scherer, spoke to another interesting side of this year’s home run chase, saying that only a few people were paying attention to the game at the bar the night Judge hit homer number 62.
“I don’t really care, either way,” Scherer, a Red Sox fan, said. “I’m more about team accomplishments and playoff performance. I don’t get into the stats side of it.”
Judge’s quest for the record books just didn’t seem to have the same sizzle and intrigue of the steroid-fueled runs in 1998 (McGwire and Sosa), or even 2001 (Bonds). Whether that’s due to less overall interest in baseball, or the record simply didn’t mean as much, isn’t entirely clear.
There are more fans that don’t have a strong opinion either way than those who do, and many said they hadn’t followed it closely. Debbie Doherty, who prefaced her statement by saying she’s a much bigger football and hockey fan, kept things simple.
“It’s definitely impressive,” she said. “I’ve always just felt like you have to appreciate talent when you see it.”
Suzanne Bushee of Bennington likened all the scrutiny of Judge’s accomplishment to another polarizing sports figure.
“I think that’s just like people going after Tom Brady with the deflated balls thing,” she said in reference to Judge playing in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium. “People just want to find a way to cut down these star players instead of recognizing them for what they did.”