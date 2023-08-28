MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy’s athletic teams have dominated as of late, especially the girls’ varsity soccer team. Since Suzanne Mears took over as the Bulldogs girls’ varsity soccer head coach 10 years ago, they have gone 105-27-4, including two undefeated regular seasons. And in 2016, Coach Mears’ squad won the Vermont Division 1 title for the first time in program history.
Mears played competitive soccer all the way through college, and grew up in a family of coaches. Her “experiences as a child growing up playing and continuing that through college, feeling that level of pace of play and intensity” have greatly benefited her in her coaching career, which began nearly fifteen years ago at Twin Valley Middle High School in Wilmington. At Twin Valley, Mears coached the JV program and assisted the varsity program.
When the head coaching position at BBA opened up, it was a no-brainer for Mears, who said, “I didn’t really put much thought into it. I just knew I wanted to be involved in soccer, and this is how, competitively, I could still be involved.”
Coach Mears’ first order of business when she took over the program was establishing a winning culture. Mears sets a high bar for her players every single year.
“we’ve got to stay at that bar,” she said.
Mears also said it’s “important to build confidence in these girls, and for them to realize that they’re capable, and help mold them to a place where if I believe in them, they have to believe in themselves.” Belief for Coach Mears’ players as individuals and as a team has hugely contributed to their competitiveness and success over the years.
Mears, as head coach, has “built a pretty great culture that people want to be a part of.” The numbers support that claim, as around 75 girls came out to participate in the BBA girls’ soccer program, whether at the JV green, JV gold, or varsity level.
Increased participation will be key for BBA to continue its dominance in a very competitive Division 1. So will player leadership.
The Bulldogs tend to consist of mostly upperclassmen, especially in the last three years. Mears credited the strength of the program overall, notably the JV program.
This year, 13 seniors will be a part of Mears’ varsity squad, most of whom played on varsity last year. Returners have, in the words of Coach Mears, “already formed that leadership role because of their maturity in a lot of ways, so I think we also build a culture that we are one and not one single role is more important than the other.”
Not only will Mears’ returners be key in holding each other accountable, but so will varsity newcomers.
“Every single person has to be a leader on this team, but we all just play a different role in what that looks like.”
Last years' team went 8-4-1, and fell just short to Rutland in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The expectations for the Bulldogs will no doubt remain high this season, but what Mears tries to instill in her players is to “keep in the forefront just continuing to work on what we can control, let go of the things that we can’t, show up everyday, give me your all, and let’s see where that takes us.”
The next step for BBA comes Wednesday, in its second scrimmage of the season, when they take on Glens Falls on the road at 3:35 p.m. The Bulldogs’ first regular season matchup is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 on the road against Colchester at 4:30 p.m.