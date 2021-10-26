During Tuesday’s press conference, state officials said that vaccinated school children should be able to fully participate in winter sports. Unvaccinated children will face more restrictions, such as not being able to attend games following an exposure.
The Agency of Natural Resources will ask Vermont’s student-athletes to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Agency recommends that players and coaches remain masked during their high school team’s practices and games this winter. While the majority of athletes are asked to wear masks, those participating in wrestling, indoor track, competitive cheer, dance and gymnastics do not need to wear a mask while competing.
Fans will be allowed as long as the host school allows them. It is the host school’s decision to allow fans or not. Spectators are asked to wear masks.
High school winter sports were responsible for 36 percent of outbreaks in K-12 schools during the 2020-2021 school year, leading to many lost school days.
However, the agency says the vaccine recommendation has made a big difference this school year.
Vermont schools have reported 1,125 cases so far this school year.