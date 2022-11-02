WINOOSKI — Prior to Arlington’s playoff opener, Eagles coach Todd Wilkins said “to be the best, you have to beat the best” regarding the potential Division IV semifinals matchup with No. 2 Winooski that loomed if both team’s took care of business in the opening rounds.
That matchup came to fruition on Wednesday afternoon; For a 51 minute stretch it was No. 3 Arlington who looked like the best.
Hunter Hill-McDermott switched the field on a break, finding Perceval Hess on a run down the left sideline. Hess sent it in as a defender closed on him, crossing a pass into the net that Brooks Enzensperger headed into the Winooski net with 28:20 on the clock in the first half to give Arlington the early lead.
The Eagles retained that lead – despite many quality Winooski looks – until Winooski’s Emmanuel Omar scored the equalizer via a header himself at the 17:20 mark of the second half.
The Spartans wasted little time seizing the momentum, tallying another just a minute later as Omar fed Janivier Mufaume inside the Arlington box, and Mufaume put one more touch on it to Biladi Tresor for the score, propeling Winooski to the Division IV championship game with the 2-1 victory.
Winooski ran away from Arlington over the closing minutes. The Eagles’ lone scoring opportunity after Winooski took the lead came with 6 minutes remaining on a Brayden Wilkins direct kick from roughly 40 yards out that Winooski keeper Ahmad Abdilah (five saves) stopped.
The first 65 minutes were closely contested. Arlington coach Todd Wilkins spoke on the talent parody after the loss.
“I told [the Arlington players] we could play this team again tomorrow and have a different outcome,” Wilkins said. “That’s what happens this time of the year, they’re meant to be close and you have to be lucky this time of the year, too. Today wasn’t our day.”
Abdilah played a part in it not being Arlington’s day, coming up with saves as his Spartans searched for the equalizer. Christopher Whalen sailed a serve on a corner midway through the first that appeared destined for another Arlington header opportunity. Instead, Abdilah was able to highpoint the ball and punch the threat away.
Arlington’s keeper Andy Petry did his part, making eight saves and keeping Winooski off the board in the opening 40 minutes despite 11 shots from the home team.
The Spartans were inches away from a goal on multiple occasions, including on back-to-back opportunities within a minute of each other in the first half.
In the 17th minute, the ball found Mufaume near the net with no defender in front of him. His shot sailed left. In the 16th minute, Tresor found a lane in the middle of the Arlington defense and received a perfect through ball from Hussein Abdulaziz. Abdulaziz played the far post, but the ball rolled inches past the post.
Winooski coach Steve Feiss focused on those opportunities as Winooski entered halftime trailing 1-0.
“It helped us stay positive and believe it was coming,” Feiss said. “We had those chances, so we knew the opportunities would keep coming and eventually one would go in.”
The Spartans continued to pressure the net, finally breaking through with 17 minutes on Omar’s score. From there, Wilkins believes the Eagles were unable to regroup quickly enough.
“As soon as they scored, I think we just deflated unfortunately there for a while,” he said. “It took us a little bit to get our composure and get back into it.”
The loss signals the end of Wilkins’ 18 years as coach of the Eagles. He took time to reflect on this year’s Eagles team, and how far they have come over the past four months.
“Their journey started back in August … it doesn’t always end where you want it to end, but they need to be proud of the team that they’ve become and their season.”
Dozens of Arlington fans made the journey north to cheer on their Eagles, including several Arlington girls soccer players less than 24 hours after their season came to an end, also in the semifinals.
Winooski advances to play No. 1 Rivendell in the Division IV championship game at Applejack Stadium in Manchester Saturday at 2:30 p.m.