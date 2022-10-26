ARLINGTON – Don’t look now, but the 2022 Arlington girls soccer team is looking awfully similar to last year’s team that made the Division IV state finals.
Riding a first-half hat trick from sophomore Taylor Wilkins, the sixth-seeded Eagles dispatched the Hazen Wildcats 5-0 Wednesday to move on in the state tournament, and, like last year, will have to go on the road the rest of the way to reach the finals.
Wilkins scorched the Wildcats with goals in the fifth, 12th and 25th minutes of the game to take control early. After some excellent ball movement set up her first goal, the second and third were largely attributable to her individual effort, but don’t ask her to tell you that.
“I think most of them were just kind of luck,” said the modest and soft-spoken Wilkins. “Sidney [Herrington] and Magnolia [Robinson] were very helpful with those passes. It was a lot of teamwork.”
Wilkins might not have had much to say after the game, but her play did plenty of talking for her. Her second goal was perfectly placed past the goalkeeper’s near side, ricocheting off both the right and left post before finally spinning in.
Perhaps that was the bit of luck she was referring to, but she was due for a bounce or two, according to coach Kirk Robinson.
“She’s had a few games where she’s hit posts and hit crossbar and got nothing,” he said. “We all remember the games where it’s like ‘Oh, almost, almost.’ Today, there wasn’t much almost. She finished them.”
Trailing 2-0, the Hazen defenders began to creep up to try and force more offensive pressure. Wilkins made them pay, dribbling the ball all the way from almost midfield, leaving her all alone with the goaltender. She picked her corner and tucked a soft, controlled shot into the left corner to complete the hat trick.
A rocket shot off the right foot of Herrington and through the goaltender’s hands with just over 26 minutes remaining made it 4-0, and Robinson buried a penalty shot with 16:45 remaining for the game’s final score.
Robinson was proud of the effort from Wilkins, but as always, emphasized that it took all 11 players working together to be successful.
“It can sound boring, but we really focus on a team game,” Robinson said. “That isn’t just trying to spread out the credit.”
That team approach is what Robinson attributes to the Eagles’ slow starts and then getting hot at the right time the last two seasons. The Eagles finished 5-1-1 last year to claim the sixth seed before upsetting the third and second seeds on their way to the championship game.
This year’s squad started 1-4, but has gelled at the right time and has ripped off 10 straight wins on its way to another six seed. Robinson and the Eagles hope the similarities to last year only continue. If they come away from Thursday’s trip up north to Blue Mountain (3 p.m. start) with a victory, they’ll have a rematch of last year’s state title game with Proctor.
“It really does take a while to play as a team,” Robinson said. “If I had to attribute [the late-season success] to anything, it’s the team itself, with special credit to the captains for building a culture. They really spend a lot of time together and they trust each other.”