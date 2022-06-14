Three Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats were named to the boys lacrosse Colonial Council All Stars after their outstanding seasons.
Junior defender and team captain Bryan Mackey and freshman midfielder Brady Mann were both named to the second team.
Mackey lead the defense all season with great play and strong leadership. Mann was the key offensive cog for the Wildcats, leading them in total points (68). The freshman scored 37 goals on the season and added 31 assists.
Junior midfielder Ty Roadcap was named as an honorable mention selection.
Roadcap finished his junior campaign with 24 points, scoring 15 goals and assisting on nine more.
This spring was the most successful since Hoosick Falls and Tamarac merged, finishing the season with an overall record of 8-6.