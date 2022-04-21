Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats boys lacrosse team defeated Lansingburgh 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Five different Wildcats made it into the scoring column, led by Brady Mann’s 4 goal, 2 assist performance. Jack Cavanaugh pitched in with 3 goals. Alex Bassey scored one goal and assisted on another and Sammy Fauler and Noah Abbott each put one into the back of the net.

Logan Ryan (2 saves) and Logan Goyer (4 saves) split the goalie duties in the winning effort. The Wildcats returned to the field Thursday against Maple Hill. Game results were not available by press deadline. Visit benningtonbanner.com/sports for results from that contest.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

