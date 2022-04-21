The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats boys lacrosse team defeated Lansingburgh 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon.
Five different Wildcats made it into the scoring column, led by Brady Mann’s 4 goal, 2 assist performance. Jack Cavanaugh pitched in with 3 goals. Alex Bassey scored one goal and assisted on another and Sammy Fauler and Noah Abbott each put one into the back of the net.
Logan Ryan (2 saves) and Logan Goyer (4 saves) split the goalie duties in the winning effort. The Wildcats returned to the field Thursday against Maple Hill. Game results were not available by press deadline. Visit benningtonbanner.com/sports for results from that contest.