Hoosick Falls/Tamarac midfielder Brady Mann (5) jukes a defender during a 2022 home game for the Wildcats. 

 Banner file photo
Seven different players netted a goal as the Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse team began its season with a 16-8 victory over Cambridge/Salem on Thursday.

Brady Mann led the Wildcats with 8 goals and sophomore Logan Ryan made 15 saves protecting the net.

Jack Cavanaugh and Mike Plante each scored twice for the Wildcats, while Ty Roadcamp, Anthony Palladino, Cam Fanfa and Sammy Fauler each logged one score.

HF/Tamarac moves to 1-0 on the season and returns to action Saturday against Averill Park.

