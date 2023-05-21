HF LAX 5/12/2022 (copy)

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac midfielder Brady Mann (5) jukes a defender during a 2022 home game for the Wildcats. 

 Banner file photo
The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse team reached new heights on Friday, winning its first sectional game in program history as the Wildcats defeated Vooheesville 14-2.

Brady Mann led the charge offensively with his five goals and one assist. Logan Ryan was a stud protecting the cage, making five saves. Cam Fanfa, Ty Rodcap and Mike Plante also had multi-score games in the win, while Sammy Fauler was the main facilitator, finishing with three assists along with one goal.

The win brings HF/Tamarac to 13-2 on the season and will play Stillwater/Mechanicsville Monday at 5 p.m. in Stillwater.

