HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse team secured its fifth win of the season Tuesday afternoon behind a strong defensive effort.
The Wildcats beat Mohonasen/Schenectady 14-4, with Brian Mackey and Melo LoPorto leading the defense.
Six different Wildcats found the back of the net, once again led by Brady Mann (six goals, two assists). Mike Plante (three) and Cam Fanfa (two) each recorded multi-score games, while Zack Dufrense, Sam Fauler and Jack Cavanaugh rounded out the scoring with one score apiece.
The Wildcats improve to 5-1 and host Catholic Central at Tamarac High School Thursday at 5 p.m.