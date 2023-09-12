TROY, N.Y. — Monday night football isn't just for the pros. Hoosick Falls/Tamarac football was dominant in its Week 2 victory, defeating Taconic Hills 34-0 on Monday night. The game, which was originally scheduled for Friday, was pushed out three days because of lightning strikes.
The Wildcats raced out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter with a pair of Sam Fauler scores through the air and a 70-yard touchdown run by Jack Cavanaugh. Fauler connected with Richie Stifter (10 yards) and Carson Glover (27 yards) for his two first quarter touchdown passes.
Cavanaugh displayed big-play potential in the victory. He turned three touches into a pair of scores, also finding the end zone on his only target in the second quarter, hauling in a 29-yard reception to put the Wildcats ahead 28-0. The running back finished with 107 all-purpose yards. Andrew Sparks rushed for a 21-yard touchdown later in the quarter. Sparks eclipsed the century mark on the ground, totaling 115 yards on 11 carries.
Hoosick Falls/Tamarac improved to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats host Rensselaer/Loudonville Christian Friday night at 7 in Hoosick Falls.