The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac football team defeated Granville/Whitehall 38-0 on Friday night.
The Wildcats defense shined, holding Granville to just one passing yard and 81 rushing yards.
Jake Sparks engineered the offense, passing for 136 yards and one TD and adding 63 yards and one more score on the ground.
Bryan Mackey and Dillon Grogan also scored one rushing TD, adding 44 and 39 rushing yards, respectively.
James Blake was Sparks' favorite target through the air, hauling in the lone TD pass on two catches for 52 yards.
The Wildcats improve to 2-1 on the season and look to make it three straight victories at home against Watervliet Friday at 7 p.m.