I’ve never seen a player embody everything so special about sports the way Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan has this fall. Having the privilege of being amongst the select few in the nation to vote on what I believe to be the most prestigious award in all of sports, I tuned in to Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy Ceremony broadcast on ESPN where Chris Fowler opened the segment with this.
“This hour is really a salute and a celebration of resilience and resolve and toughness and self-belief.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself, Chris.
Before we get into why I was one of 188 voters to select Duggan as my number one pick, first let’s focus on the Heisman winner: USC quarterback Caleb Williams, a deserving candidate whom I selected with my second-place vote.
As Williams scurried away from the Notre Dame pass rush in a Nov. 26 rivalry matchup inside the LA Coliseum, his “Heisman moment” was immediately clear. The Trojans playmaker evaded five Irish defenders late in the third quarter, turning a would-be sack into a 20-yard rush which helped lead No. 6 USC to a 38-27 win over No.15 Notre Dame. ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit even identified the gravity of the moment in real-time on the national broadcast, saying “He did the Heisman pose earlier [in the game], if he wants to do it after this play, I’m OK with it” as the replay showed Williams dancing away from the opposition.
The numbers to back up the award for Williams are all there. In his first season donning the Cardinal and Gold, the Oklahoma transfer threw 37 touchdown passes — tied for the most in the nation with third-place finisher CJ Stroud of Ohio State and Houston’s Clayton Tune — along with 4075 passing yards, fourth best in the country. Williams only had four interceptions on 448 pass attempts, showing a keen ability to take care of the football. He added 10 rushing scores with his legs, racking up 372 yards on 109 carries. He and Lincoln Riley transformed USC from a 4-8 squad to an 11-2 team in their first season on campus. How can he not be the winner with those numbers?
Enter Duggan, the backup quarterback for TCU entering the 2022 season whose improbable senior season, in this voter’s eyes, should have been the one hoisting the cast bronze trophy.
First-year coach Sonny Dykes opted to go with redshirt freshman Chandler Morris over Duggan, who had started 29 games for TCU entering the 2022 season. That’s where so many player’s seasons would have ended. Not Duggan’s.
“If my role is to be the backup quarterback, I’m going to be the best backup quarterback in the country,” he told coach Dykes.
Resolve? Self-belief? Check and check. That’s the identity of a winner right there. In the era of the transfer portal, Duggan didn’t run away from the challenge. With another year of eligibility, he could have easily found another Power 5 program to be “the guy” at. Instead, he took the challenge head on, and TCU is on the heels of its first playoff game in program history because of it.
It took circumstances out of Duggan’s control to get him back on the field, but exactly that happened when Morris went down with a sprained knee late in the season-opening win over Colorado. The three months since that Sept. 2 matchup have been nothing short of phenomenal for the Horned Frogs, with Duggan leading the charge to the tune of 3,321 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions.
He ensured there was no doubt on who would be the starting quarterback in Fort Worth during Week 4’s 55-24 blowout win over No. 18 Oklahoma.
Duggan threw for 302 yards that day, including three touchdowns. He added another 116 yards and two scores on the ground on just five carries in a dominant win that sparked a trend: wins against AP Top 25 competition.
TCU’s next three games came against top-20 teams: at undefeated No. 19 Kansas with ESPN’s College Gameday in town, at home against an undefeated No. 8 Oklahoma State, and home again against No. 17 Kansas State.
Duggan averaged 354 yards of total offense per game during that grueling stretch, leading TCU to four straight wins. He threw for 11 touchdowns compared to just one interception against some of the best teams in the country at that time. He added four of his six rushing touchdowns on the year, as well. I didn’t see a comparable, dominant stretch from the other contenders. That was the difference maker for me. What I witnessed in the whining moments of regulation in the Big 12 Championship Game solidified my beliefs.
You want to talk about toughness? Enter Duggan’s Heisman moment. Trailing 28-20 with 4:47 to play, Duggan engineered an improbable 8-play, 80-yard drive that somehow ended with him picking up 95 rushing yards, including an 8-yard TD plunge. When nothing else was working, a bloodied and battered Duggan willed his team to overtime with his legs, leaving everything he had on the field.
While overtime didn’t go TCU’s way, the Heisman candidate had already secured TCU’s spot in the playoffs with his stellar season.
Now we get to Fowler’s last point: resilience. Just two short years ago Duggan was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. He endured a 9-hour heart surgery, and another emergency surgery two days later after suffering a blood clot. Simply getting back on the football field would be a cause for celebration, let alone the award-winning caliber season he enjoyed. Check.
Duggan’s season stats are comparable to Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, whom I selected as my third-place vote. Stroud had a solid season, but with better weapons and facing inferior competition.
Williams joined arguably the most prestigious fraternity in all of sports on Saturday night with his win. I’ve seen what happens when you count Duggan out. I wasn’t going to let him prove this voter wrong.