BRANDON — Eden White and Thomas Scheetz were the fastest on the course Tuesday during the Otter Valley Invite, leading the Mount Anthony cross country girls and boys, respectively, to victory.
Scheetz bested the competition by more than a minute, crossing the finish line in 20 minutes and 6 seconds, one of five Patriots inside the top-10. Finn Payne (22:07, fourth) Sam Tock (23:23, fifth), Jayden Thomas (24:48, seventh) and Jude Waddington (24:49, eighth) helped the MAU boys grab the victory.
White also blazed to a dominant victory in the girls’ race, clocking in at 28:18. Teammates Sophia Anisman (fourth, 30:40), Cree Pacher (32:02, seventh), Greta Kowalchyk (33:58, ninth) and Debra Crawford (34:17, 10th) rounded out MAU’s top five finishers.
The Patriots return to action Tuesday for their home meet, at Willow Park.