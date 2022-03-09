BARRE — The theme of March basketball is survive and advance. That’s exactly what White River Valley did on Wednesday night against Long Trail inside Barre Auditorium in the Division IV semifinals. Facing a two point deficit with 30 seconds left, Wildcats coach Mike Gaudette drew up a play for his star player, senior Dominic Craven.
White River penetrated the Long Trail defense with the dribble and found Craven alone in the left corner. A Mountain Lion defender rushed to close out, but Craven was unbothered and swished the jumper, giving his team a 46-45 lead with 12 seconds left and sending the largely White River crowd into a frenzy.
Long Trail freshman Jack Dickerson drove to the lane on the following possession and was fouled near the rim with 2.5 seconds left. His first attempt was short. Now the pressure mounted and Long Trail needed a make or its season was over.
Dickerson’s second attempt bounced off the rim and into the arms of Wildcat Weston Trombly.
It highlighted an inefficient night at the charity stripe for Long Trail, who made just 44 percent of their foul shots, or 8-18.
Long Trail fouled Trombly with 1.1 seconds left, desperately trying to extend its season. The Wildcats big man hit the first free throw then intentionally missed the second, barely grazing the front of the rim in a line-drive-heave that bounced right back to him and erased the final second of the Mountain Lions’ season. In a back-and-forth affair, White River Valley survived 47-45 to play on Saturday in the championship game
The Wildcats didn’t seem fazed about their 34-31 loss two weeks ago in Dorset, jumping out to a 10-3 lead six minutes into the contest, eight of which coming from Craven.
Craven ended the contest with a team-high 17.
It wasn’t until halfway through the second quarter that Long Trail began to settle into the contest. A Craven 3-pointer with 4:53 left in the first half to give WRV a 19-13 advantage. Long Trail responded with a 12-0 run to end the half and seized a 25-19 advantage heading into the break.
That’s when Ty Dickerson began to insert himself. The Long Trail big man sealed his defender in the paint on three consecutive possessions, finishing near the rim each time.
Jack Dickerson scored a couple buckets in transition off a pair of steals in the final two minutes, the second of which gave LTS its first lead of the contest, 22-19 after Dickerson finished through contact and converted the and-one.
Then Tomasz Koc put a bow on the run with a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half, giving LTS a six point lead heading into the locker room and flipping the momentum.
But White River wouldn’t go away. Freshman Brayden Russ poured in all 10 of his points in the third quarter as the Wildcats trimmed Long Trails lead to a single point, 34-33, heading into the final 8 minutes of action.
Ty Dickerson continued to be a problem in the paint giving Long Trail second and third chances with his rebounding and converting a post score with 5:55 left to build the Mountain Lion lead to four points.
WRV’s Arliss Spaulding responded with a corner 3-pointer 30 seconds later. Every time WRV desperately needed a basket to flip the script they got it.
Koc responded with a eurostep past a pair of Wildcat defenders a minute later, two of his game-high 20 points.
Austin Tracy put WRV back on top with 2:38 left, nailing a 3-ball giving the Wildcats a 43-41 lead.
With 1:34 left, LTS knotted it at 43-43 thanks to a nice back-cut by Jack Dickerson and a nice find by Patryk Lukaszewski.
But the Wildcats and Craven would not be denied.
White River Valley will face Blue Mountain Saturday in the Division IV championship.