MANCHESTER -- Arlington's Lewis Whalen added another state crown to go with his soccer championship on Friday, as the senior star won the 400-meter state title at the Division IV state meet hosted at Knapp Field in Manchester.
Whalen won the race with a time of 55.78 seconds, a little more than a half-second better than Green Mountain's Elias Stowell-Aleman. Northfield Gray Kremer was third.
It was those kinds of efforts that left Arlington with a sixth-place team finish on the boys side on Friday.
It was a close battle, with only six points -- the equivalent of a third-place finish -- between Northfield in second and Arlington in sixth.
White River Valley won the team on the boys side with 90 points, followed by Northfield with 76. Craftsbury was third with 73 points and West Rutland and Green Mountain tied for fourth with 71. Arlington was sixth with 70.
Leland & Gray, Richford, Winooski, Mid-Vermont Christian, Long Trail and Hazen rounded out the rest of the scoring.
Whalen wasn't the only state championship winner for the Eagles.
Dominic Whalen, Lewis' brother, took the crown in the 800 meters. He won the race in 2 minutes, 9.41 seconds -- nearly two seconds better than Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy and three seconds better than Craftsbury's Charlie Krebs.
In the 4x100 relay, the team of Kyle Hess, Nikolas Palfavi, Whalen and Owen Emmons took the top spot in a time of 49.84, about a half-second faster than White River Valley in second-place.
The girls finished eighth as a team as Northfield won the D4 girls championship. White River Valley was second and Craftsbury was third.
Denita Moore became a state champion in the discus throw, heaving the disc 95 feet, 10 inches -- more than 10 feet better than Northfield's Molly Yacavoni in second.
Moore tossed the winning distance on her first throw and held off the rest of the field for the rest of the event.