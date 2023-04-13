BENNINGTON — When you think of basketball’s all time rebounders a trio of Hall of Famers immediately come to mind: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Dennis Rodman. Go ahead and add Mount Anthony’s Matthew Washburn to that list.
The MAU freshman put on a rebounding clinic in Thursday’s unified basketball game against Middlebury inside Kates Gymnasium, relentlessly pursuing the basketball time and time again. Washburn led the Patriots with 14 points, but it was the Tigers emerging victorious, 42-34.
A back and forth battle saw contributions across the board from both teams. Killian Kervan scored MAU’s first points of the contest, connecting on a jump shot a few steps outside the left block that sent the MAU faithful into a thunderous applause.
Jacob Burch added four points for the Patriots and did a fantastic job passing the ball, finishing with four assists. Braedyn Dunham also cracked double digits points – scoring 10 – and pushed the pace often, leading to some fast break buckets.
Ian Printz saved his scoring for the final quarter, connecting on back-to-back jump shots inside the paint in the closing minutes of the game. The MAU senior had a smile from ear-to-ear as his baskets once again made the crowd erupt in applause.
Nova Post and Matthew Reynolds impacted the game in a positive manner by doing the little things, husting up and down the court, passing to an open teammate and playing sound defense.
Much like Washburn is connected to the rebounding greats, take your pick as to who the greatest scorers in the history of the sport: LeBron James, Kareem Abdul Jabar, Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. Whomever you pick, make room for Middlebury’s Jayden Mahoney on that list. The Tiger put on a scoring clinic Thursday afternoon, scoring a game-high 20 points with no shortage of highlight plays.
He dominated the second quarter, making a pair of 3-pointers. He banked in a jump shot behind the line midway through the quarter from the top of the key, a few minutes after swishing a step-back jumper from the right wing. Mahoney put a bow on the quarter by calmly walking the ball up the court in the closing seconds of the quarter, picking his spot on the left wing and swishing a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Stephen Nuciolo added a dozen for the Tigers, while Nick Bakerian (4), Melisa Calvo Santis(4) and Shyanne Wedge (2) also pitched in.
MAU returns to action Wednesday at Hartford.