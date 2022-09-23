MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls soccer celebrated homecoming weekend with a 4-1 victory over Mount Anthony at Applejack Stadium on Friday night.
Brooke Weber and Mia Sherwood each struck twice for the Bulldogs, Sherwood's first two goals of the season. Maura Grazioso and Jose Powers assisted on Sherwood's scores, while Emma Thomas assisted on Weber's first. BBA's final goal of the night was a cross from Powers to Weber.
The Bulldogs totaled 19 shots on net, keeping MAU keeper busy throughout.
BBA keeper Abigail Kopeck earned the win protecting the net, finishing with five saves.
The Bulldogs improve to 5-1-1 on the season and are off until Oct. 6 in a rematch against MAU.
The Patriots fall to 1-3 and host Mount Greylock Wednesday at 4 p.m.