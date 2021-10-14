HOOSICK, N.Y — Hoosick Falls welcomed the number one ranked team in Class C to town Thursday night.
The Panthers put up a fight against undefeated Waterford-Halfmoon, forcing the game to overtime. Ultimately, Waterford dominated the total chances and snuck out of Hoosick with a 2-1 win.
Hoosick Falls needed just 79 seconds to put a number on the scoreboard. The Panthers executed a throw-in near the Waterford goal to perfection; Grace Houghton won the ball over her defender and on the first step fired a missile toward the net. Waterford keeper Maddy Atwood tried to come up to play the ball, but by the time she stepped up Houghton's shot was already rolling past her and into the goal.
Before some fans could find their seats, the Panthers held a 1-0 advantage over the best of Class C.
For the remaining 99 minutes of play, as the game went into double overtime, the Panthers managed just six more shots. Waterford dominated the ball for large portions of the game, firing off 33 shots total.
It's virtually impossible to win when facing a shot differential that drastic, though the Panthers nearly did it.
The visitors looked destined to even the score with 16 minutes to play in the opening half when they were awarded a penalty kick after a Panthers defender was called for a handball inside the box.
Hoosick goalie Olivia Estes stood tall in the net, and Waterford's kick missed left, squandering the scoring opportunity.
Waterford was awarded a direct kick near the Panthers goal 14 minutes later. This time, they capitalized.
The original shot was deflected by Estes. The ball hugged the goal line as it bounced away from the goalie, though it stayed in play. A streaking Cassidy McClement reached the ball before Estes was able to fall on it. McClement tapped it into the back of the net, knotting the game at 1-1 with 2:04 left in the first half.
The second half became physical as both teams battled for the game winner. Each team was assessed a yellow card late in the half. Both teams also had a good opportunity to give themselves the lead.
With 24:30 to play, a Waterford player sent a cross from the right sideline to the middle of the field. Izzy Vecchio read the ball well and placed a header directly toward the goal. Estes' quick reflexes helped her make the save, denying the potential game winner.
With less than 10 minutes to play, Hoosick found itself deep in Waterford territory. A pass inside the box connected, but the Panthers were unable to get solid contact on the shot at the goal.
That brought the game to overtime, though not before a meeting between the officials and both teams. The referee warned about the physical play, stating more cards would be drawn for any extracurricular physicality as the refs tried to get a handle on the game.
Adding to the tense environment was a fan loudly jawing at the officials. In between regulation and overtime, that fan was asked to leave by Hoosick Falls coach/athletic director Tom Husser. He initially refused, though after a few minutes and a chat with an assistant coach from Waterford, he left.
As overtime began, Waterford continued to have the lead in chances. They were awarded a couple corners in the opening six minutes, firing a couple shots that Estes denied while the Panthers remained shotless in the period. With 3:55 to play in the first overtime, Waterford's Mia O'Brien fired a one timer just outside the box and found the back of the net for the eventual game winner.
Hoosick Falls regrouped on the following kick off, getting into Waterford territory and firing its only shot of either overtime period, but the keeper was able to make the save.
Waterford was assessed another yellow card with 2:41 left in the first overtime period.
The visitors controlled the second overtime period, holding Hoosick Falls without a shot while attempting four themselves as they escaped town with their perfect record intact.
Thursday was senior night for the Panthers, celebrating their seven seniors: Rylie Niles, Sydney Kasulinous, Amber MacNeil, Marley McLellan, Jordan Hill, Megan Perry and Olivia Estes. There was a 25 minute ceremony during halftime.