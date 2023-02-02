Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Dalton, Mass. — Mount Anthony boys basketball lost to Wahconah 90-58 Wednesday night. The Warriors were led by a 33 point performance from Pat McLaughlin, followed by a 25 point night from Brady Calvert. Wahconah made 10 3-pointers and 37 total baskets to run away from the Patriots.

By halftime, MAU trailed 52-32. Wahconah added 25 points in the third quarter before slowing down in the fourth.

Carter Thompson once again led MAU in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Austin Belville was the only other Patriot to reach double digits, scoring 10.

MAU is now 6-8 on the year and looks to snap its three game losing streak Feb. 9 at 7-6 Brattleboro in a Southern Vermont League matchup.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.