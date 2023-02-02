Dalton, Mass. — Mount Anthony boys basketball lost to Wahconah 90-58 Wednesday night. The Warriors were led by a 33 point performance from Pat McLaughlin, followed by a 25 point night from Brady Calvert. Wahconah made 10 3-pointers and 37 total baskets to run away from the Patriots.
By halftime, MAU trailed 52-32. Wahconah added 25 points in the third quarter before slowing down in the fourth.
Carter Thompson once again led MAU in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Austin Belville was the only other Patriot to reach double digits, scoring 10.
MAU is now 6-8 on the year and looks to snap its three game losing streak Feb. 9 at 7-6 Brattleboro in a Southern Vermont League matchup.