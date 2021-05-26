ALBANY, N.Y. - The VT Fusion played their inaugural game on May 22 playing the New York Shockers to a 0-0 draw
It was a tale of two halves, with Fusion dominating and carrying the play in the first 45 minutes while the Shockers were the better team in the second half.
Montpellier native and UVM women’s soccer player Cricket Basa dominated up front in the first half for the Fusion, getting behind the Shockers defense consistently, forcing a good keeper save at the near post at one point.
Aspen Pierson’s free kick in the half also hit the post. Pierson and Maddie Kiely were very dangerous playing up the left side for Fusion.
Fusion keeper Erin Murphy had a big reaction save at the end of play in the first half to keep the game scoreless. Murphy controlled her goal and managed the game very well.
After playing a strong first 45, the Fusion struggled to get out of the gates in the second half under control. The Shockers pressed their opponents and played possession. Play got a bit physical at times in the second half but the players handled it well.
Fusion coach John O’Connor was pleased with how things went in game one.
"It was an excellent start to the season after only five training sessions together,” O’Connor said. “To travel away for your inaugural WPSL game, play under a tremendous atmosphere and then earn a point is a testament to players and their determination to perform. I'm excited to see how we develop over the course of the summer."
The team will play its first home game against Westchester United at Applejack Stadium in Manchester on June 6 at 5:00 p.m.