BENNINGTON — Champlain Country Club’s Andrea Brown set herself up nicely on Monday at Mount Anthony Country Club.
The defending Senior Championship winner built a two-stroke lead over the field during the opening round of tournament play on Monday, shooting a four-over par 75.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Kristen Mahoney and Copley Country Club’s Holly Reynolds (77) sit in a tie for second place.
Reggie Parker leads all Bennington County golfers after 18 holes, in fourth overall with her round of 78. That score is also good for a comfortable five stroke lead in the Legends Division.
Rutland Country Club’s Mary Jane Shomo (81) leads the Super Senior Division after day one.
The tournament concludes today at MACC.