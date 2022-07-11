SENIOROPEN MACC

A golfer watches her putt approach the cup during the VSWGA Senior Championship opening round at Mount Anthony Country Club on Monday.

 Michael Mawson — Bennington Banner
BENNINGTON — Champlain Country Club’s Andrea Brown set herself up nicely on Monday at Mount Anthony Country Club.

The defending Senior Championship winner built a two-stroke lead over the field during the opening round of tournament play on Monday, shooting a four-over par 75.

Neshobe Golf Club’s Kristen Mahoney and Copley Country Club’s Holly Reynolds (77) sit in a tie for second place.

Reggie Parker leads all Bennington County golfers after 18 holes, in fourth overall with her round of 78. That score is also good for a comfortable five stroke lead in the Legends Division.

Rutland Country Club’s Mary Jane Shomo (81) leads the Super Senior Division after day one.

The tournament concludes today at MACC.

