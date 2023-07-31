BENNINGTON — Day one of the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship at Mount Anthony Country Club concluded with one golfer separating herself from the rest of the pack.
Hailey Katona of Bellows Falls Country Club carded a one-under 70 in the first of three rounds, building herself a six-stroke lead over the rest of the field with 36 holes remaining.
Kanika Gandhi and JoJo Valente are tied for second, both shooting five-over par.
Kaylie Porter, who led the Burr and Burton girls golf team to three consecutive state championships from 2020-2022, shot a 78, putting her tied for eighth on the leaderboard.
Porter fought through adversity toward the end of her round. The troubles began stacking up on 16, a par-5, despite her reaching the green in two.
Her look at eagle was a long downhill putt and the former Bulldog put just a smidge too much power behind it. The ball slowly rolled past the cup and ran down the green, finally settling just off the putting surface. Porter responded with an uphill putt with plenty of pace, stopping a few feet short of the hole. Her chance at par rimmed out, amplifying the frustration as she tapped-in for a bogey.
Things got strange on the 17 tee box for the lefty. Porter smashed her drive and it looked destined to carry down the fairway. As the ball gained elevation, however, it grazed a pinecone sitting on the branch of a nearby tree and the drive came to an immediate stop roughly 40 yards from the tee box.
Porter’s second shot landed about 25 yards short of the green, followed by a pitch that rolled right of the green. A nice chip from there helped her complete the up-and-down opportunity for her second straight bogey.
As she overlooked the 18th hole, Porter felt she needed to make a move to close out her day. After a brief debate, she decided to take the cover off her driver and go for it. She laced her drive over the towering hill that leads to the green, but the ball found the bunker just left and short of the putting surface.
Porter’s golf ball stopped on the upper lip of the sand, setting up a challenging angle for her second shot. Porter plopped her second shot onto the green, running about 10 feet past the hole. The BBA alumna then sank the birdie putt, closing out her round with a beautiful midrange putt that dropped in the front of the cup.
Last year’s champion, Mia Politano of Ralph Myhere Golf Course finished day one tied with Reggie Parker for fifth place, both shooting a seven-over par.
Pat Crossman, the lone Mount Anthony Country Club member in the field, shot a 29-over 100, and sits in 50th.
Play resumes Tuesday at 8 a.m. followed by the last day of the tournament on Wednesday.