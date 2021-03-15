The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) released its boys and girls basketball playoff pairings on Monday. Local area teams will have to hit the road and hope to create some March madness by pulling off some upsets, as all six local teams that are participating in the 2021 playoffs are higher seeds.
GIRLS PAIRINGS
In Division I No. 12 Mount Anthony (1-7) will hit the road and face off against No. 5 Rutland (7-2) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The two teams faced off back on Feb. 23 in Bennington, with Rutland winning 58-27.
Burr and Burton (3-5) was given the 10 seed in Division II, and will travel to face No. 7 Middlebury (4-4) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
In Division IV, No. 11 Arlington (1-6) travels to No. 6 Twin Valley (5-3) for a Tuesday match at 6 p.m. The two D-IV schools did not face each other in the regular season.
BOYS PAIRINGS
Mount Anthony (4-4) was awarded the 10 seed in Division I. After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots found their groove in the second half of the season. MAU will hit the road and play No. 7 Colchester (4-5) Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Also in D-I, No. 12 Burr and Burton (2-5) will look to pull off the upset over No. 5 Champlain Valley (6-3). That game will also tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In Division IV hoops, two teams that didn’t get much game action will be pitted against each other in No. 9 Arlington (2-3) and No. 8 Blue Mountain (2-2). That game will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Long Trail will not be participating in either the boys or girls tournament this season.