With COVID-19 cases reaching all-time highs in the state, the impact is being felt within high school athletics.
The Arlington boys and girls varsity basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night are just the latest example of games having to be moved due to COVID-19 concerns.
Some teams, like the MAU varsity girls basketball team, were forced to completely shut down for a two-week period.
While some games have rescheduled dates, others are more vague. The Arlington basketball games do not have a rescheduled date at this time.
MAU wrestling meets that were canceled have not been made up, as the Patriots simply move forward with their schedule.
MAU Nordic has missed a couple meets as well, but not because of COVID-19 concerns. Instead, there simply isn’t enough snow to compete.
MAU Athletic Director Ashley Hoyt says the AD’s around the state are working closely to provide student athletes with the best, safest experience possible.
“I know with the group of AD’s we have in the state we will do anything possible to keep our athletes safely playing,” Hoyt said. “I don’t think anyone would be surprised if we do get shut down with our current COVID situation but I truly don’t see state officials pausing or cutting anything short. I think we are being challenged to figure out how to live and operate with COVID and it’s become part of our daily work life and everyone is doing their best to keep athletes playing.”
Hoyt said this winter’s sports season has been more difficult than last winter’s. The 2020 winter sports season in Vermont was delayed by multiple weeks.
“Last winter we knew we were going to have a delayed start and we played less than 20 games,” Hoyt said. “This year we are trying our best to safely get 20 games in and at any moment we could have a team shutdown for two weeks and have to reschedule all their games within that two week period.”
Hoyt is providing schools with two potential make-up dates for canceled games. With multiple sports sharing facilities, that’s all she can afford to do.
“Everything keeps getting rescheduled and we work around all teams who have facility needs,” Hoyt said.
In Brattleboro, three varsity boys basketball games and a couple of ice hockey games scheduled to be played this week were postponed.
“In order to maintain everyone’s privacy, we cannot disclose who in our community has or has not tested positive, but it is fair to say that as the COVID numbers have risen across the state, many of the postponements that we are seeing are potentially COVID-related. The number one goal for all of our programs is to ensure students can stay in school and compete safely throughout the season, and in some cases, that might mean postponing games or putting teams/programs on pause,” said Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Director Chris Sawyer.
For now, spectators at BUHS home events are allowed. Spectators must be masked and in an effort to keep the masks up, food and drinks are now allowed inside the gym or rink. For basketball games, team members have been given four vouchers for family to attend and two spectators are allowed for the visiting team members.
“Our student body is allowed to attend games and general admission tickets are available on a limited basis (first come-first serve at the door). There are less restrictions as far as spectators allowed at our ice hockey and bowling matches,” Sawyer stated.
Hoyt is constantly reminding MAU students to practice COVID-19 safety.
“They probably think I’m a broken record at this point,” she said. “We constantly are harping on them to correctly wear masks, make smart COVID risk decisions outside of the school day and team events, follow all protocols put out by state officials, and of course if you feel sick to please stay home!”
BENNINGTON COUNTY GAME CHANGES DUE TO COVID
Arlington boys basketball vs Vermont Christian Jan. 4 — rescheduled date will be forthcoming
Arlington girls basketball game at Mid-Vt Christian Jan. 4 — rescheduled date will be forthcoming
MAU swimming @ Taconic scheduled for Dec. 29. — meet will take place on Jan. 10
MAU boys basketball @ Troy, N.Y. scheduled for Jan. 3 — moved to Jan. 15
MAU boys basketball @ Hoosick Falls, scheduled for Feb. 5 — moved to Jan. 17
Dec. 29 MAU boys basketball vs Rice — postponed.
Dec. 23 MAU girls basketball vs Rice rescheduled to Feb. 19.
Colchester @ BBA boys ice hockey scheduled for Dec. 22 — played Dec. 31.
Dec. 28 BBA girls ice hockey vs Harwood — Middlebury tourney — no make up date set
Dec. 28 BBA girls basketball versus Mount Abraham — Dec. 28 — Jan. 3