Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
Arlington infielder Ethan Pickering receives a throw during Saturday's 4-3 win over Woodstock.
Skylar Dotson delivers a pitch during Burr and Burton's May 9 "pink the plate" game against Mount Anthony in Manchester.
An Arlington batter keeps his eye on the ball.
Burr and Burton's Cristo Buckley gets his racket on the tennis ball during a May 13 boys tennis match against Mount Anthony.
Burr and Burton's Seb Dostal fires a pitch during a May 9 game against Mount Anthony.
MAU's Matthew Reynolds attempts a foul shot during a May 10 game at Burr and Burton.
