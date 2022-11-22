The Vermont Football Coaches Association released its all-state selections for the 2022 season, with 15 different Mount Anthony Patriots being selected in Division II.
Braeden Billert (tight end, defensive line), Ayman Naser (running back, linebacker) and Josh Worthington (athlete, defensive back) were named to first-team on both offense and defense.
Connor Barrett (offensive line, defensive line) and Tanner Bushee (quarterback, defensive back) were given first-team nods on offense and second-team selections on defense.
Rounding out first team selections were Carter Thompson (wide receiver), Luke Bleau (kicker) and linebackers Tyler Thibodeau and Aaron Johnson.
Thompson was also named an honorable mention selection at defensive back.
A pair of Patriots offensive linemen, Riley Britch and Ian White, received second-team selections.
Fellow offensive linemen Landon Quackenbush and Chris Wilder were named to the honorable mention team, joining defensive linemen Sean MacDonald and Tyrese Pratt.
MAU coach Chad Gordon was named the Division II coach of the year by his peers. The Patriots finished the season 9-2, beating Bellows Falls 24-21 in the championship for the program’s first title in 28 years.