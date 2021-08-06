TOKYO - Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre’s 2020 Olympic run came to an end on Friday morning, finishing 10th in the women’s 1500m Olympic final with a time off four minutes and 1.75 seconds.
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya earned gold by breaking the Olympic record in the event with her time of 3:53.11.
The U.S. champion, Purrier advanced through the opening and semifinal heats
early in the week with strong showings, qualifying for a chance to medal in the final.
Although she did not medal, Purrier St. Pierre’s run was still impressive. The Montgomery native is the first Vermonter to compete at the Olympic stage in track and field since the 2012 Games.
Purrier broke on to the scene at Richford High School before competing at the University of New Hampshire, where she became a 10-time All-American and the Wildcat’s most decorated athlete ever. Purrier was the2018 NCAA individual champion in the indoor mile event.
Gov. Phil Scott tweeted his support for the Vermont Olympian after the completion of her race on Friday.
I join Vermonters across the state in congratulating Franklin County’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre on her remarkable achievements in Tokyo, becoming an Olympic finalist. 1/2 https://t.co/w3tjgIOXc7— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) August 6, 2021
Elle showed the world what this Brave Little State is capable of, and she should be incredibly proud of what she’s accomplished. Vermonters are eagerly awaiting her return home so we can celebrate her success on the world stage and thank her for inspiring us. 2/2— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) August 6, 2021
