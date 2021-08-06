Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Elinor Purrier, of United States, right, leads Jessica Hull, of Australia and Esther Guerrero, of Spain in a women's 1,500-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 Martin Meissner - staff, AP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TOKYO - Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre’s 2020 Olympic run came to an end on Friday morning, finishing 10th in the women’s 1500m Olympic final with a time off four minutes and 1.75 seconds.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya earned gold by breaking the Olympic record in the event with her time of 3:53.11.

The U.S. champion, Purrier advanced through the opening and semifinal heats

early in the week with strong showings, qualifying for a chance to medal in the final.

Although she did not medal, Purrier St. Pierre’s run was still impressive. The Montgomery native is the first Vermonter to compete at the Olympic stage in track and field since the 2012 Games.

Purrier broke on to the scene at Richford High School before competing at the University of New Hampshire, where she became a 10-time All-American and the Wildcat’s most decorated athlete ever. Purrier was the2018 NCAA individual champion in the indoor mile event.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Gov. Phil Scott tweeted his support for the Vermont Olympian after the completion of her race on Friday.

“I join Vermonters across the state in congratulating Franklin County’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre on her remarkable achievements in Tokyo, becoming an Olympic finalist,” Scott tweeted.

“Ellie showed the world what this brave little state is capable of, and she should be incredibly proud of what she’s accomplished. Vermonters are eagerly awaiting her return home so we can all celebrate her success on the world stage and thank her for inspiring us.”

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.