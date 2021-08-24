Pinkham Notch, N.H. — Mount Washington was shrouded in clouds during the early morning hours of Saturday when riders who were registered for the 48th Annual Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb gathered in the field at the base of the Auto Road. The weather forecast was all over the place saying in and out of the clouds, possible showers, chance of thunderstorms, and, to top it off, Henri, a hurricane, was on the way to hit New England.
The base was hazy, hot and humid and the summit was in and out of the clouds as 196 of the 225 registered racers left the start in five waves to begin their 7.6 mile all uphill, one way ride to the 6,288 ft summit of Mount Washington. At 51:58, Erik Levinshohn, 31 from Boston crossed the finish line first. Quickly following were John Jantz, 30 from Arlington, Massachusetts at 54.08, David Talbott, 32 from New Canaan, Connecticut at 54:52 and Philip Mason 35 from New Haven, Connecticut at 58:47.
Simon Phipps, 16, of Norwich finished first in the 19 and under men’s division, with a time of 1:10:40.
Aimee Vasse, 43, was the first female across the line at 1:13:22. In 2017 she set the record for the female 35-39 age group at 1:05:34. 2021 marks her sixth winning title for the Bicycle Hillclimb. Gabrielle Vandendries was the second woman across the line at 1:20:16 followed by Patricia Karter. At 1:27:52, Patricia also shattered the old record of 1:47:08 set in 2019 for the Female 65-69 age group. Patricia joined Lisa Antonelli of Pocatello, Idaho for the honors as the oldest women in the race, both age 65. Lisa is also the first racer from Idaho that the race has had in the past 10 years.
“Coming off of last year when we had to cancel the race due to the pandemic, we weren’t sure what to expect this year,” said race director Jotham Oliver. “We missed the tent, the food and the awards that we’ve enjoyed in previous year, but we were thrilled to be able to offer the race at all in light of the increase of Covid cases due to the delta variant. Our hope is that next year will more closely resemble previous events as we begin planning and gear up for a big event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bicycle Hillclimb in 2023.”
Historically racers come from all over the United States, Canada and even the United Kingdom to participate in the MWARBH. Due to border restrictions, the Canadian contingent, which traditionally has been 6-10% of racers was absent and there were no international participants. Meg Skidmore returned to the area all the way from Ketchikan, Alaska to participate in the race. Even with a mechanical issue off the starting line, she finished in just over 2 hours at 2:02:52. She traveled the furthest for the race.
Riders passed a “ghost bike” at the 6,000 foot mark. It was placed there in honor of Dick Devellian, a big supporter of and participant in the MWARBH whose life was tragically cut short in a bicycle accident in 2020. The bike marked the location where while participating in the Hillclimb one year, Dick was blown off his bike into the krumholtz. Leo Devellian, 57, rode in this year’s race to honor his father’s legacy finishing in 1:28:43.
Race results from the 48th Annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb can be found at https://www.gsrs.com/ results/4311.