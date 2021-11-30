Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The 2020-2021 Vermont High School winter sports season was delayed for more than a month because of the coronavirus.

To the delight of many athletes, this year the season started on time. Monday marked the official start for many winter sports.

Some sports, including wrestling and indoor track, will return after a missed season. Others, like boys and girls basketball, are back in the gym after a shortened season.

Tryouts are underway throughout the state, and games will begin in roughly two weeks.

