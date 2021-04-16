MANCHESTER -- The rosters for both Vermont and New Hampshire for the 68th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl were recently released and the Burr and Burton football team has three players selected to play in the annual twin state contest.
The game is scheduled for August 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
More than 200 players from New Hampshire and Vermont, all graduating high school seniors, were nominated by their head coaches. In each state, “screening committees,” chaired by the Shrine Head Coaches, selected the two teams.
The Vermont Shrine Team is coached by Brattleboro's Chad Pacheco and the New Hampshire team will be coached by Paul Landry, head coach at Kingswood Regional High School.
Burr and Burton is represented by receiver Joseph Harrington, linebacker Mark Carthy and lineman Patrick Szkutak.
Mount Anthony's Gavin Johnson also received an invitation, but declined as he is getting ready to attend Division II Assumption University this fall.
Twenty-six New Hampshire high schools are represented, and 18 schools in Vermont. Due to the Covid pandemic, the teams were only able to meet remotely by state and as restrictions are lifted, each team should be able to meet throughout the summer for practice.
Rutland and CVU are the most represented, with four players each.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners' Hospitals for Crippled and Burned Children and in its first 67 years has raised nearly five million dollars. The Bowl Game is one of 30 Shrine games played every year across the country. This twin state game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont, Cairo (Rutland) and Mt. Sinai (Montpelier).