WILLISTON — The 58th Vermont Senior Women’s Golf Championship—a major tournament of the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association—is set to tee off at Williston Country Club Tuesday. With a strong field of 100 select golfers from all parts of the state, and in one of the largest fields ever, the two-day competition promises to be fierce.
2023 will mark the 58th time this competition has been held and the first time Williston Golf Club will play host. The course is in fine form and ready to provide a stiff challenge to the golfers. Players must be over 50 to compete, but don’t be fooled by age as they are ready for some serious play.
Andrea Brown of Champlain Country Club returns two-time defending Senior Champion (2022 two-day scoring total of 155) and will be looking for a three-peat. Brown won the 2022 tournament at Mount Anthony Country Club.
Challenging her, and looking for a 12th Senior title, is 2022 runner-up Reggie Parker of Ekwanok Country Club. But never underestimate home-course favorite Jeanne Morrissey of Williston Golf Club who is seeking a third senior title. Then there are the 2022 top-ten finishers who are looking to break through for the first time: Kristen Mahoney of Neshobe Golf Club, 10-time VT Amateur Champion Holly Reynolds of Copley Country Club, and three-time Mid-Amateur Champion Ann O’Day of Williston Golf Club.
In addition to the individual stroke play, the team competition promises to be exciting. Fielding their largest team ever with 24 players, Williston has the home course advantage as they look for a three-peat.
The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association (VSWGA) is a 93-year-old membership organization dedicated to serving women golfers of all ages and abilities in Vermont by hosting competitions throughout the state and promoting the game of golf. Find more at vswga.org