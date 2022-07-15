Hayden Gaudette amassed more than 150 career wins on the wrestling mat in three seasons for Mount Anthony and saved his best for last.
Spaulding was seriously threatening to put an end to MAU’s historic 32 consecutive state title streak in February, but Gaudette had different plans.
MAU coach Brian Coon let his trusted senior know that if he scored a major-decision win, the Patriots’ national-record title streak would extend to 33.
Gaudette controlled the match and then — in literally the last second of his high school wrestling career — pinned his opponent, Otter Valley’s Sam Martin, for a dramatic sendoff.
Thanks to his clutch performance and his consistency on the mat, Gaudette has been named as the Vermont News & Media wrestler of the year.
Clinching the title wasn’t lost on Gaudette.
“The feeling of knowing that I can put the team on my back and carry them to the 33rd straight title … It’s just amazing,” Gaudette said moments after his last high school wrestling match.
He switched weight classes for his senior season, showing how versatile he is.
Along with his state championship performance, Gaudette brought home an individual championship in the Mount Anthony tournament, also notching his 100th career win. He went a perfect 5-0 in the Springfield meet, among other highlights.
Had his junior season not been canceled because of the pandemic, he was on track to join the 200 win club for his career.
Gaudette will continue his academic and athletic career at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts where he will play for the men’s lacrosse team.