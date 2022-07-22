Not many players had success digging into the batter’s box against Hoosick Falls ace Kennedy Boisvert in 2022. In fact, more than half the time, the plate appearance ended in a strikeout.
Boisvert fanned a staggering 271 of the 452 batters she faced in 2022, just under 60 percent, and has been named the Vermont News & Media softball player of the year.
Boisvert was the go-to on the Panthers pitching staff, and the eighth grader did not disappoint. She started in 19 games for Hoosick Falls, earning 12 wins. She had an ERA of 1.37. Boisvert’s command was off the charts this spring, issuing just 28 walks for the entire year.
She also had two no-hitters throughout the course of the season.
On May 7, she silenced the Morris Edmeston bats while striking out 13 batters. One week later, she outdid herself against Stillwater.
Along with not allowing a hit, every single out came via the K, as Hoosick Falls won 12-0 in five innings and Boisvert collected 15 strikeouts.
While most of her work came on the mound, she also added 10 hits at the plate and had four RBIs on the year. Boisvert had a .417 on-base percentage for the season.