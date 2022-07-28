A co-captain for Mount Anthony girls tennis this spring, the 2022 Vermont News & Media girls tennis player of the year led the Patriots from the No. 1 singles spot to a 9-4 record.
Lexi Gerow was a part of many victories this spring for MAU and has been recognized as the player of the year.
Gerow started her senior campaign on the tennis court strong, defeating Bellows Falls’ No. 1 singles player in straight sets. That started a string of seven consecutive individual wins for Gerow before she fell to Rutland’s Oliva Shipley 6-4, 6-3 during a May 23 match in Rutland.