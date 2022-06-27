Arlington’s Sidney Herrington can score in bunches. She’s been doing so since her eighth grade year with the Eagles. In 2021, the sophomore led Arlington all the way to the Division IV girls state championship game with her play.
Herrington has been named as the Vermont News & Media girls soccer player of the year for her stellar performance during the 2021 season.
Herrington’s 23 scores and 11 assists powered Arlington to a 11-6-1 record.
Herrington has a knack of elevating her play in big moments. She scored a hat trick in Arlington’s 5-0 victory over Long Trail in the consolation game of the John Werner Tournament.
Herrington also scored two goals as the Eagles avenged an early season loss to West Rutland in the Division IV quarterfinal round.
She was named to the Southern Vermont League and all-state teams in 2021.