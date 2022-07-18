Eden White was one of the best skiers in Southern Vermont this past winter; she proved just that during the Southern Vermont League championship meet in February.
The Mount Anthony skier took second place in both the classical and skate races, with Woodstock’s Victoria Bassette the only skier to cross the finish line before her.
White has been named as the Vermont News & Media girls skier of the year.
White proved her ability to stack up with the best across the Green Mountain State, taking sixth place (17:08.7) in the state championship classical race. She finished just outside the top-10 in the skate race, earning 11th (16.50.4).
She set the tone in MAU’s first race of the season at Woodstock, placing third overall. She followed that performance with a win on her home mountain, Prospect, on Jan. 19.
She smoked the competition that day, with the second place finisher crossing the finish line more than 80 seconds after White.
White was named as an all-state selection as well as receiving SVL honors.