BENNINGTON — Elyse Altland is a lethal goal scorer on the lacrosse field. The Mount Anthony Patriots midfielder knows how to put the ball in the back of the net, and made that a habit this spring.
Altland has been named as the 2022 Vermont News & Media girls lacrosse player of the year.
Altland set the tone in MAU’s season opener, scoring a team-high four goals against Mount Greylock. She tallied five more in a dominant 21-0 MAU win against Wahconah on May 14, including her 100th career goal.
Teams began focusing on MAU’s number one scoring threat as the season progressed. Altland’s stats took a bit of a hit, but her impact on the field remained as vital as ever.
The Patriots earned the No. 8 seed in the Division I playoffs after a 7-9 campaign, earning a home playoff opener against No. 9 Mount Mansfield.
Altland tallied two scores in that game, despite drawing double and triple teams consistently, helping extend MAU’s season with a 12-8 victory.
Altland was one of six local players to be named to the Southern Vermont League A Division first team this spring.