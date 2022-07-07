photopage0306-2-T5.jpg (copy)

Lauren Barrows (right) chases the puck during a 2021 home game.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Burr and Burton girls ice hockey was at its best when Lauren Barrows put the puck in the back of the net. The Bulldogs tri-captain and forward’s scoring played a part in all three of BBA’s wins during the 2021-2022 season.

Barrows has been named the Vermont News & Media girls ice hockey player of the year for her accomplishments in the rink this past winter.

In BBA’s 5-0 win over Stowe on Dec. 15, Barrows was one of four Bulldogs to put the puck into the back of the net.

Exactly a month later, the forward tallied a goal and an assist, helping lead BBA past Rice 4-1 on Jan. 15.

Barrows helped engineer a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Brattleboro on Jan. 31 in what wound up being BBA’s final win of the season.

The forward scored a second period power-play goal to bring BBA within one goal, 3-2.

The Bulldogs erased a three-goal deficit in what was arguably the best stretch of hockey all season long for BBA.

Barrows also netted a game-tying goal against Middlebury on Dec. 22, though the Bulldogs ultimately lost in overtime, 4-3.

Barrows and fellow captain Ada-Grace Perry were named to the Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic team for their outstanding seasons.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

