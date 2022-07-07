Burr and Burton girls ice hockey was at its best when Lauren Barrows put the puck in the back of the net. The Bulldogs tri-captain and forward’s scoring played a part in all three of BBA’s wins during the 2021-2022 season.
Barrows has been named the Vermont News & Media girls ice hockey player of the year for her accomplishments in the rink this past winter.
In BBA’s 5-0 win over Stowe on Dec. 15, Barrows was one of four Bulldogs to put the puck into the back of the net.
Exactly a month later, the forward tallied a goal and an assist, helping lead BBA past Rice 4-1 on Jan. 15.
Barrows helped engineer a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Brattleboro on Jan. 31 in what wound up being BBA’s final win of the season.
The forward scored a second period power-play goal to bring BBA within one goal, 3-2.
The Bulldogs erased a three-goal deficit in what was arguably the best stretch of hockey all season long for BBA.
Barrows also netted a game-tying goal against Middlebury on Dec. 22, though the Bulldogs ultimately lost in overtime, 4-3.
Barrows and fellow captain Ada-Grace Perry were named to the Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic team for their outstanding seasons.