Burr and Burton girls golf went back-to-back this fall, successfully defending its 2020 Division I title with a comfortable 19 stroke win in 2021. Kaylie Porter is a big reason why and she’s also going back-to-back, as the Vermont News & Media girls golfer of the year.
Porter led the Bulldogs with a round of 88 at the state championship match on Oct. 7 at Dorset Field Club.
Porter reached the podium individually, placing second and just one stroke behind state champion Namo Seibert from Mount Mansfield.
Porter also shined at the New England golf regional championship, finishing in a tie for 15th overall in a pool of 54 of the best female golfers in the region. She finished her round shooting 14-above par (86).