Reigning girls cross country athlete of the year Liara Foley of Burr and Burton strung together another strong cross country season this past fall.
The Bulldog consistently crossed the finish line first among Bennington County athletes, and has once again been named the Vermont News & Media girls cross country athlete of the year.
Foley took fourth overall in her first meet of the season in Rutland on Sept. 7, crossing the finish line in 23:43.
She showed improvement as the fall progressed, taking second overall two weeks later in Bennington, shaving more than a minute off her time in the process (22:31.)
Foley followed that up with a sixth place finish at the SVL championships and a time of 20:44. The Bulldog had the best time of any Bennington County runner in the state meet, navigating a difficult Thetford Academy course in 23:25, good for 21st in Division II.