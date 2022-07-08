Indians cruise into Class C final (copy)

Cambridge's Stasia Epler shoots a three-pointer.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Cambridge girls basketball knows how to produce talent. For years, it was the Phillips twins, Lilly and Sophie, wreaking havoc on teams throughout New York.

With five seniors graduating out of the program in 2021 - three of whom went on to play basketball at the next level - there were several major voids in the Cambridge rotation.

This winter, it was Stasia Epler who excelled in her expanded role. The guard was a scoring machine and displayed the ability to contribute in a multitude of ways on the court.

Epler has been named as the Vermont News & Media girls basketball player of the year.

It was a fast start for the Cambridge guard, who shined in the Delaware Academy Tip-Off Tournament in early December, scoring 17 points against Duanesburg and another 24 against Cooperstown. She was named to the all-tournament team for her performance.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

It was a sign of things to come, as Epler notched a new season-high of 25 points against Greenwich the following week.

In a win over Mechanicville she displayed her ability to control the boards, securing an 18 point, 11 rebound double-double.

In a win against Tamarac, she snagged eight rebounds to go with her 23 points.

Epler’s smooth jumper proved difficult to defend all season long. She splashed seven makes from behind the arc in a win over Spa Catholic, going for 28 points. She set her teammates up in the win, too, adding six assists to her stat line.

She saved her best for the playoffs, scoring a season-high 29 points in an opening-round win over Mayfield.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.