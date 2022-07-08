Cambridge girls basketball knows how to produce talent. For years, it was the Phillips twins, Lilly and Sophie, wreaking havoc on teams throughout New York.
With five seniors graduating out of the program in 2021 - three of whom went on to play basketball at the next level - there were several major voids in the Cambridge rotation.
This winter, it was Stasia Epler who excelled in her expanded role. The guard was a scoring machine and displayed the ability to contribute in a multitude of ways on the court.
Epler has been named as the Vermont News & Media girls basketball player of the year.
It was a fast start for the Cambridge guard, who shined in the Delaware Academy Tip-Off Tournament in early December, scoring 17 points against Duanesburg and another 24 against Cooperstown. She was named to the all-tournament team for her performance.
It was a sign of things to come, as Epler notched a new season-high of 25 points against Greenwich the following week.
In a win over Mechanicville she displayed her ability to control the boards, securing an 18 point, 11 rebound double-double.
In a win against Tamarac, she snagged eight rebounds to go with her 23 points.
Epler’s smooth jumper proved difficult to defend all season long. She splashed seven makes from behind the arc in a win over Spa Catholic, going for 28 points. She set her teammates up in the win, too, adding six assists to her stat line.
She saved her best for the playoffs, scoring a season-high 29 points in an opening-round win over Mayfield.