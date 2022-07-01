Every time Austin Grogan’s cleats meet the gridiron, he becomes a problem for the opposition. That was apparent for the Mount Anthony wide receiver and safety during his senior football campaign this past fall. Grogan has been named as the Vermont News & Media football player of the year.
Grogan was Mount Anthony’s go-to playmaker and quarterback Tanner Bushee’s favorite target, accumulating 44 catches for 721 yards and nine receiving touchdowns on the season.
Grogan showed just how versatile his skillset is during the Patriots’ season opener, rushing for 111 yards on two carries. He was the big-play threat for MAU, and time and time again he delivered. In the week 1 37-0 win over Mount Abraham Grogan took a handoff 75 yards to the house for a rushing TD. Later, he scored on an 85-yard kick return.
On the defensive side of the ball, Grogan picked off two passes during the season, including a pick-six.
Grogan — an all-state selection — will continue his football career at the next level, committing to Castleton University.