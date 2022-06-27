McCart scores hat trick, Hoosick Falls beats Indians (copy)

Emma McCart (15) moves up field in this file photo. Hoosick Falls field hockey made it all the way to the New York state championship game this past fall, with McCart tallying 45 goals along the way.

Emma McCart was the engine that powered the Hoosick Falls Panthers to the New York Class C state championship game. The junior forward tallied 45 goals for the Panthers and was a constant offensively.

McCart has been named as the Vermont News & Media field hockey player of the year for her stellar performance during the 2021 season.

Hoosick Falls finished its season 20-2 overall, losing to Section 4’s Whitney Point in the state title game. The Panthers outscored their opponents 97-17 throughout their 22 games. McCart averaged just north of two goals per contest for the Panthers.

McCart scored both goals in Hoosick Falls’ 2-0 state semifinal victory over North Salem.

