Emma McCart was the engine that powered the Hoosick Falls Panthers to the New York Class C state championship game. The junior forward tallied 45 goals for the Panthers and was a constant offensively.
McCart has been named as the Vermont News & Media field hockey player of the year for her stellar performance during the 2021 season.
Hoosick Falls finished its season 20-2 overall, losing to Section 4’s Whitney Point in the state title game. The Panthers outscored their opponents 97-17 throughout their 22 games. McCart averaged just north of two goals per contest for the Panthers.
McCart scored both goals in Hoosick Falls’ 2-0 state semifinal victory over North Salem.