BBA’s Nick O’Donnell hits a serve during the 2021 season. 

The 2022 Vermont News & Media boys tennis player of the year should come as no surprise, as he proved to be the best singles player in the state this spring.

Burr and Burton’s Nick O’Donnell became just the second Bulldog to win the boys single tournament since the turn of the millennium, defeating Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim 7-6, 6-2 in the championship match on May 28.

O’Donnell entered the tournament as the No. 1 in the South region and proved worthy. He reached the championship match after defeating Burlington’s Sriram Sethuraman 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals. O’Donnell won his opening match of the tournament in dominant fashion 6-2, 6-0.

The BBA No. 1 player had another strong season, and picked up back-to-back boys tennis player of the year honors after also claiming the honor in 2021.

