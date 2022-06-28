Mount Anthony’s Nate Potter was a constant for the Patriots soccer team this fall. The senior scored in all but three games for the Patriots, totaling 19 goals along the way. Potter has been named as the Vermont News & Media boys soccer player of the year for his stellar performance during the 2021 season.
Potter’s play was a crucial reason for MAU’s success. A slow start saw the Patriots fall to 2-4 to begin the season, but MAU went on a nine game winning streak before eventually losing in the Division I quarterfinal round to No. 5 Burlington.
He helped MAU to a 11-5 record on the year, scoring in 13 of those contests.
Potter recorded a hat trick in MAU’s 6-1 win over Fair Haven on Oct. 12, a season high for the senior. He scored two goals twice; in a 8-0 MAU win over Arlington and a 3-1 win over Hartford. The senior also tallied one goal in each of MAU’s playoff games.
Potter was named to the Southern Vermont League and an all-state selection.