Matt Grabher and Emmett Edwards were two of the most dynamic lacrosse players across the state of Vermont this spring. It just so happened that they donned the same Burr and Burton jersey.
The dynamic duo were a matchup nightmare each and every time their cleats hit the field, leading Burr and Burton back to the Division I championship game.
Grabher and Edwards have been named as the Vermont News & Media boys lacrosse player of the year recipients for their outstanding play this spring.
Edwards tallied 73 scores in 16 regular season contests, adding 11 assists along the way. It didn’t matter where he was on the field, he was a scoring threat.
Grabher, meanwhile, surpassed 100 points in the regular season. He racked up 86 assists, showing his elite ability to facilitate for teammates. He was also a threat to put it in the back of the net himself, adding 23 goals on the year.
Grabher added five goals and an assist in his final high school lacrosse game in the D-I championship, a 13-11 loss to CVU.
Both were named to the Southern Vermont League A Division first team and represented Vermont during the Byrne Cup, providing the winning play against New Hampshire. Grabher found Edwards with less than two minutes remaining, breaking a tie and providing the winning goal as Vermont held on for a 14-13 win at Hanover High School.