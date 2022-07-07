BBA-Middlebury 1/26/22 (copy)

Burr and Burton's Karter Noyes celebrates a goal during the 2021-2022 season.

The best athletes have a way of elevating their game when it matters most: Enter Burr and Burton boys hockey’s Karter Noyes.

A constant for the Bulldogs all winter, the senior powered his No. 11 seeded Bulldogs to a 5-4 upset win over No. 6 Harwood in the Division II playdowns. Noyes scored four goals, including the game winner in overtime to send BBA to the quarterfinals. He assisted on the only goal he didn’t score himself, ending with a staggering five-point performance.

Noyes’ stellar play on the ice has earned him the Vermont News & Media’s boys ice hockey player of the year award.

His season started with a one goal, one assist performance in a win over U-32. It proved to be a sign of things to come, as Noyes tallied at least one point in eight separate games this winter for the Bulldogs.

He contributed three-plus points on four occasions, tallying two goals and an assist in a Dec. 15 win over Brattleboro, a two goal, two assist night against Missisquoi Valley on Jan. 19, another two goal, two assist performance in a BBA victory over Middlebury on Jan. 27 and his clutch five point explosion in the playoff opener.

Noyes will continue his academic and athletic career as a member of the lacrosse team at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. 

