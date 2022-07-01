SVLGOLF (copy)

BBA's Nick O’Donnell uses his driver during a 2021 meet.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Burr and Burton boys golf defended its home course this fall, claiming the Division I state championship. A big part of that was thanks to Nick O’Donnell, who has been named the Vermont News & Media boys golfer of the year.

O’Donnell tied with teammate Caedan Herrington with a team-best round of 79 during the state championship at Manchester Country Club on Oct. 14, leading BBA to a one-stroke victory over runner-up Champlain Valley.

O’Donnell also had a solid showing at the SVL tournament, finishing his round (84) just one stroke above fellow Bulldog Noah Rourke.

O’Donnell represented BBA during the New England Regionals, placing 61st in the tournament at Mohegan Sun Golf Course.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

