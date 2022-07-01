Burr and Burton boys golf defended its home course this fall, claiming the Division I state championship. A big part of that was thanks to Nick O’Donnell, who has been named the Vermont News & Media boys golfer of the year.
O’Donnell tied with teammate Caedan Herrington with a team-best round of 79 during the state championship at Manchester Country Club on Oct. 14, leading BBA to a one-stroke victory over runner-up Champlain Valley.
O’Donnell also had a solid showing at the SVL tournament, finishing his round (84) just one stroke above fellow Bulldog Noah Rourke.
O’Donnell represented BBA during the New England Regionals, placing 61st in the tournament at Mohegan Sun Golf Course.